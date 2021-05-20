iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $12,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 16,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 28,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.57. The stock had a trading volume of 19,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,474. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.64. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.83 and a 1 year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.