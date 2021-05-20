iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,218 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,083 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,936,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,939,000 after acquiring an additional 133,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,484,000 after acquiring an additional 150,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,055,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,276,000 after acquiring an additional 286,817 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $116.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,474. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.83 and a 52-week high of $117.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.64.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

