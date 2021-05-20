iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 724,609 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.69% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $353,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,858,492,000 after buying an additional 730,075 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,549,000 after buying an additional 1,026,331 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 8,078,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after buying an additional 2,483,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,543,000 after buying an additional 262,782 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $158.18 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.36 and a twelve month high of $163.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.52.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.