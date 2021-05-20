iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 215.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,361 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Silver Trust worth $10,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.79. 1,091,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,802,883. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

