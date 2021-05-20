iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Abundance Wealth Counselors’ 4th Largest Position

Abundance Wealth Counselors reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 9.5% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $38,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH stock opened at $266.80 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $277.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.76.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.