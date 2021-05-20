iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Abundance Wealth Counselors’ Largest Position

Abundance Wealth Counselors decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 26.9% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $108,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $412.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $414.56 and its 200 day moving average is $386.26. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

