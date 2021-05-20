iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Cadinha & Co. LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cadinha & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.0% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,478 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $199,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $415.18. The company had a trading volume of 131,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,849. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $424.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.