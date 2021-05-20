iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Sigma Planning Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 286,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $114,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $3.20 on Thursday, hitting $415.66. 155,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,542,849. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $424.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $414.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

