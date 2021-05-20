iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $415.05. 100,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,542,849. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $424.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

