iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.8% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $417.05. The stock had a trading volume of 235,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,849. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.26. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

