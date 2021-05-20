iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lowered by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $413.93 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $424.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $414.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

