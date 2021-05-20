iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Planning LLC

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,035 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,139,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 280.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $67.03 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $48.40 and a 12-month high of $70.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

