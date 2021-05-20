iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $21,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.93. The stock had a trading volume of 66,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,313. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $104.38 and a 12-month high of $152.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.90 and its 200-day moving average is $134.01.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

