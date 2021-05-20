iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,152 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $27,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $109.20. 94,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,935,495. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.18. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

