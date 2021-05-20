Itafos (CVE:IFOS) PT Raised to C$2.00 at Raymond James

Itafos (CVE:IFOS) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 80.18% from the stock’s current price.

IFOS traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,827. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.55. Itafos has a 1 year low of C$0.22 and a 1 year high of C$1.22. The stock has a market cap of C$205.86 million and a PE ratio of -3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.13.

Itafos operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. It operates through Conda, Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

