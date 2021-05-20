Itafos (CVE:IFOS) PT Raised to C$2.00 at Raymond James

Itafos (CVE:IFOS) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 80.18% from the stock’s current price.
IFOS traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,827. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.55. Itafos has a 1 year low of C$0.22 and a 1 year high of C$1.22. The stock has a market cap of C$205.86 million and a PE ratio of -3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.13.
Itafos Company Profile
Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Itafos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itafos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.