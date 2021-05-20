Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CFO Joan S. Hooper Sells 574 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $51,505.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,602.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,667. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.60 and a beta of 1.18. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Itron by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Itron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

