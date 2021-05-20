IXICO (LON:IXI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

IXICO (LON:IXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON:IXI traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 85 ($1.11). 58,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,759. The company has a market capitalization of £40.77 million and a P/E ratio of 42.50. IXICO has a 1-year low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 127 ($1.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 93.22.

In related news, insider Mark Warne purchased 14,250 shares of IXICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £8,977.50 ($11,729.16).

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It provides collection, analysis, management, and reporting services on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

