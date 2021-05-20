Izotropic (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) were down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 80,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 105,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93.

About Izotropic (OTCMKTS:IZOZF)

Izotropic Corporation, a research and development company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes next generation 3D breast CT imaging technology for the earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

