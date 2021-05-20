J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,156 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.25% of J2 Global worth $99,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,460,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,641,000 after buying an additional 64,098 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 370.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $125.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $135.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

J2 Global Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

