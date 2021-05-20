JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 316,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 11,402,143 shares.The stock last traded at $74.49 and had previously closed at $70.58.

The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. JD.com’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 80.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $99.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.20.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

