Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Forterra (LON:FORT) Price Target to GBX 307

Forterra (LON:FORT) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FORT. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 272 ($3.55) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 278.56 ($3.64).

Shares of Forterra stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 280 ($3.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,011. The stock has a market cap of £640.21 million and a P/E ratio of -107.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 290.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 259.61. Forterra has a one year low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a one year high of GBX 306.50 ($4.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In other news, insider Stephen Harrison sold 21,375 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58), for a total value of £58,567.50 ($76,518.81). Also, insider Ben Guyatt sold 5,128 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.76), for a total transaction of £14,768.64 ($19,295.32).

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

