Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Price Target to $25.00

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.63. The company had a trading volume of 115,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,457. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.48 and a beta of 1.34. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $23.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at $5,024,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,589 shares in the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

