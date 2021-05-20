Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $48.58 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 26,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $1,178,688.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,264.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $381,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,480,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,692 shares of company stock worth $4,121,142 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.7% during the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,878,000 after buying an additional 63,305 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 183.1% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 30,895 shares in the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

