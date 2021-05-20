Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Barrick Gold Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39.

ABX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target (down from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities reissued an “action list buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.50.

TSE:ABX opened at C$29.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$27.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$23.63 and a 52 week high of C$41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.10 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

In other news, Director John Lawson Thornton acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,625,955.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,775,451 shares in the company, valued at C$46,622,547.86.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

