Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Vale S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vale in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.36 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Vale stock opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01. The company has a market capitalization of $108.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 53.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 388.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vale by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

