Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,855,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 199,791 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.54% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $94,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $69,150,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,884,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,744,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

JEF stock opened at $31.45 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.62.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

