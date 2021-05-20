Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Mondi (LON:MNDI)

Mondi (LON:MNDI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 2,225 ($29.07) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on MNDI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mondi in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.39) price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Mondi in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Mondi to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Mondi in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,948.13 ($25.45).

LON:MNDI traded up GBX 20.50 ($0.27) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,923.50 ($25.13). 502,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,011. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,938.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,806.03. Mondi has a 1 year low of GBX 1,352 ($17.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,017.43 ($26.36). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70.

In other news, insider Andrew King sold 6,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,789 ($23.37), for a total value of £109,808.82 ($143,465.93). Also, insider Mike Powell acquired 5,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,790 ($23.39) per share, for a total transaction of £99,273.40 ($129,701.33).

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

