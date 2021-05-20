Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI)

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
LON:OCI traded down GBX 5.25 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 323.75 ($4.23). 98,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,555. Oakley Capital Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 191 ($2.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 329 ($4.30). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 307.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 287.56. The company has a market cap of £584.69 million and a P/E ratio of 9.04.
Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile
