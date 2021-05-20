Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI)

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON:OCI traded down GBX 5.25 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 323.75 ($4.23). 98,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,555. Oakley Capital Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 191 ($2.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 329 ($4.30). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 307.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 287.56. The company has a market cap of £584.69 million and a P/E ratio of 9.04.

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

