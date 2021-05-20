Jeffrey A. Jackson Purchases 1,000 Shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Stock

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Director Jeffrey A. Jackson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $13,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,754.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RMBI stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.42. 1,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,053. The company has a market capitalization of $185.79 million, a P/E ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 1.14. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.40.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 10.48%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after buying an additional 82,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 173.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 235.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,168 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. 26.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

