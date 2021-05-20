JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.000-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.60 million-$48.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.12 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of JFrog stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.40. 24,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,614. JFrog has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $95.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.86.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. JFrog’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

FROG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights raised shares of JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JFrog presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.30.

In other news, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 76,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $5,229,780.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $21,018,250.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

