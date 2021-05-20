JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Up to $31.71

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.71, but opened at $32.87. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 4,358 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.75%. JinkoSolar’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at $35,446,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 2,055.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 29,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 27,729 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,189,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,625,000 after buying an additional 436,489 shares in the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

