JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.67

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.67 and traded as high as $5.68. JMP Group shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 17,166 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JMP. Zacks Investment Research raised JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get JMP Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $112.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 million. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. Analysts anticipate that JMP Group LLC will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 13,880 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $82,863.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 92,328 shares of company stock valued at $537,101. 58.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JMP. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JMP Group by 19,963.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of JMP Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JMP Group by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of JMP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of JMP Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

JMP Group Company Profile (NYSE:JMP)

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.