John J. Mcwilliams Sells 1,961 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.32, for a total transaction of C$132,014.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$278,637.48.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$60.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,532,061. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.80. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of C$50.61 and a 12-month high of C$66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81. The firm has a market cap of C$59.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.30.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$3.30 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4813974 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.31%.

TRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$72.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$62.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CSFB set a C$70.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.67.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

