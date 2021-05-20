Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,411,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,688 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.0% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Johnson & Johnson worth $232,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $170.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $447.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

