Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Acquires £380.76 in Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,173 ($41.46) per share, for a total transaction of £380.76 ($497.47).

On Wednesday, April 21st, Robert MacLeod acquired 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,173 ($41.46) per share, with a total value of £380.76 ($497.47).

On Wednesday, March 17th, Robert MacLeod bought 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,030 ($39.59) per share, for a total transaction of £363.60 ($475.05).

JMAT stock opened at GBX 3,198.28 ($41.79) on Thursday. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,963.50 ($25.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.64. The stock has a market cap of £6.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,191.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,840.07.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,725 ($35.60).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

