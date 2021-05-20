Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 20th. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $53,465.31 and $9,673.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00075890 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00018344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.02 or 0.01170993 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00060538 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,147.58 or 0.09952097 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures (JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

