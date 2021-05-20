JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBEU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,023,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 57,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 393.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBEU traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.36. 4,912,884 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average is $32.24.

