JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.2% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $1,230,000. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 84,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,364,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,771,000 after purchasing an additional 26,886 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $161.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.72 and a fifty-two week high of $165.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

