JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,089 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.0% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $83,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $161.11 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $88.72 and a 52-week high of $165.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

