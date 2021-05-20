Juggernaut (JGN) Price Down 44% Over Last 7 Days

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $80.34 million and $9.14 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for about $2.03 or 0.00004990 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Juggernaut has traded down 44% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

