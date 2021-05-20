JulSwap Trading 28.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. JulSwap has a total market cap of $37.01 million and $5.80 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0929 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00072224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 59.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.13 or 0.00421032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00218753 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00034064 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.70 or 0.00960227 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 398,228,420 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

