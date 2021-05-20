Just Eat Takeaway.com (TKAYY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS: TKAYY):

5/17/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/11/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/11/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/7/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com is now covered by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/14/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/14/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/7/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of TKAYY opened at $10.47 on Thursday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $13.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

