JUST (JST) Price Tops $0.0753 on Top Exchanges

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 20th. One JUST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0753 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, JUST has traded 30% lower against the dollar. JUST has a total market capitalization of $170.23 million and $69.86 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00072226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.14 or 0.00404780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00224560 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.94 or 0.01006023 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00034501 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

