JustBet (WINR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $89,392.00

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. During the last week, JustBet has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. JustBet has a market cap of $2.86 million and $89,392.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00070790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.03 or 0.00399581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.31 or 0.00218667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00034173 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.57 or 0.00960212 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

