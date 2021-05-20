K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $189.00

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 189 ($2.47) and last traded at GBX 189 ($2.47), with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183.50 ($2.40).

The stock has a market cap of £84.54 million and a PE ratio of -3.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 176.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 139.46.

In other K3 Business Technology Group news, insider Marco Vergani purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £9,150 ($11,954.53). Also, insider Tom Crawford purchased 28,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £50,039.36 ($65,376.74).

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

