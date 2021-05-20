Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

KNOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,630 ($21.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of LON KNOS traded up GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,412.10 ($18.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,370. The stock has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Kainos Group has a one year low of GBX 682 ($8.91) and a one year high of GBX 1,718 ($22.45). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,529.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,330.91.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

