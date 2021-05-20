Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) SVP Sells $175,234.64 in Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) SVP Ray Parkinson sold 1,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total transaction of $175,234.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ray Parkinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Ray Parkinson sold 1,500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $187,080.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.77. 99,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,910. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.70 and a beta of 1.25. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $141.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.05 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 4,990.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

