KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Holdings Cut by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 92.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 904,986 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of KAR Auction Services worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KAR. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 415.4% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,768,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,969 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth about $43,973,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth about $33,747,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth about $33,209,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth about $30,718,000.

NYSE KAR opened at $18.03 on Thursday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 120.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KAR. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim cut KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

