Karat Packaging (KRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect Karat Packaging to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ KRT opened at $17.68 on Thursday. Karat Packaging has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KRT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

