Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Up to $34.15

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.15, but opened at $35.90. Karooooo shares last traded at $35.90, with a volume of 40 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Investec assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karooooo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.89.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

